Flying? You no longer need a mask

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time in over 14 months, flyers are no longer required to mask up in the sky.

The Biden administration sent out a statement Monday, dropping that mask mandate after a federal judge struck it down.

The statement reads in part: “Today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time. Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time.”

This comes in response to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Florida ruling the mask mandate extension void, citing the CDC failed to back up its reasoning.

Originally, the mask mandate was set to expire Monday, but the CDC aimed to extend it to May 3 in order to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant more thoroughly.

After multiple extensions since February of 2021, Judge Mizelle effectively decided enough is enough, and masks will no longer be mandated.

Flyers just stepping off planes at Mobile Regional Airport shared their thoughts.

“I appreciate flying with a mask,” said Jesmond Darden. “It protects me from COVID. Anything to stop COVID.”

While others had a different opinion.

“It’s about time he starts following the constitution,” said Wanda Ehouse.

Another said this is a great step for the nation.

“Very positive step,” said Josh Hunter. “I’ve always thought it was kind of comical that we had to wear a mask, but the airports get so busy, and the six feet rules no longer work when you’re trying to stand in line to get on the plane, so it’s just that next step to getting back to normal.”

Even with the mandate being lifted, the CDC still urges people to continuing masking up.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.