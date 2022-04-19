Global Transformation Leadership Summit

Host: Bishop David Aaron Richey

April 29-May 1, 2022

Friday, April 29th summit begins at 6 P.M.

Saturday April 30th summit begins at 10 A.M. with sessions throughout the day

Sunday May 1 summit begins at 10:30 A.M.

Bishop David Aaron Richey is Founder and Presiding Bishop of a national and international fellowship of churches, Operation MOBILE International Churches, Inc. Bishop Richey is also the Founder and Senior Pastor of Gulf Coast Christian Center, Mobile, Alabama. November 2013 marked twenty years of international ministry, where to date has taken Bishop Richey to 70 plus nations. Bishop Richey is used mightily to influence business and government leaders nationally and internationally, prophetically counseling these leaders to impact their spheres of influence.

Operation MOBILE International Churches, Inc.

www.operationmobile.org

8075 Tanner Williams Road

Mobile Alabama 36608

(251) 341-0222

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.