Greene & Phillips: Boating Accidents

As the temperature rises, you will start to see a lot more people and boats out on the water. And with all of the summertime fun there is to be had, there is always the risk of serious accidents. Today, we have David Greene from Greene & Phillips here to talk to us about safety on the water.

You’ve talked a lot about accidents that happen on the road, but what should people be on the lookout for when enjoying the water?

If you’re on a boat, make sure the person driving the boat hasn’t been drinking. Impaired boating can cause just as much damage as driving drunk. It’s also important that the person controlling the boat is properly licensed, and that they understand and are following boating laws. People tend to be more lax when operating a boat, than they are when operating a motor vehicle, but they both deserve the same amount of attention.

If someone is injured in an accident involving a boat or other water vessel, what should they do?

First, you should seek medical attention immediately. Then, if the victim or someone else in the boat is able to, take pictures. You’ll also want to get a incident report through the Marine Police.

What recourse does an injured party have if they are injured in a boating accident?

Many boat owners will have an insurance policy on the boat that covers liability if something goes really wrong. The important thing about this is to talk to an attorney who handles this type of law and can guide you through what can be a very complicated process.

What are some situations where the driver of the boat is liable for your injuries?

If the driver of the boat is driving erratically, if they’ve been drinking, if others on the boat repeatedly ask them to slow down or be more careful. Also, if they have acted in such a way that most people would think is too dangerous, or if they have collided with another vessel. These are all causes for possible settlements with the owner’s insurance.

Are there any upfront cost to the victim of a boating accident to hire a lawyer?

None at all. We work on a contingency basis, meaning that we don’t get paid unless you get paid.

If anyone has any further questions, how can they reach you?

They can stop by our office at 51 North Florida Street anytime, or call us at 300-2000.

