‘Heartless burglar’ accused of shooting dog during break-in arrested by Mobile Police

Deionterrius Thompson
Deionterrius Thompson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The ‘heartless burglar’ accused of shooting a dog during a break-in is behind bars, Mobile police said.

Investigators said Deionterrius Thompson shot the dog when it barked at him after he broke into a house on Calais Drive on April 13. The dog, named Coots, survived the shooting with a wound to his face.

Police released home surveillance video of the crime which showed the burglar knocking the camera down as he broke in.

Detectives said the video helped them identify Thompson as the burglar. Thompson happened to be in metro jail after he was arrested for another crime.

Coots is back home after a burglar shot him in the face.
Coots is back home after a burglar shot him in the face.(WALA)

On Saturday, police were called to the Port City Inn on Matzenger Drive after Thompson was found in a room that was supposed to be empty. In the motel room, police said they found drugs and items reported stolen from a vehicle. For that incident, he’s charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, drug possession, and no pistol permit.

For the Calais break-in and shooting of the dog, Thompson is charged with burglary, discharging a firearm, and animal cruelty.

