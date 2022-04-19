Advertise With Us
Marcus Spanevelo looks unapologetic during first court appearance

Spanevelo appeared uninterested and unapologetic during his bond hearing
Spanevelo appeared uninterested and unapologetic during his bond hearing(Courtroom Pool)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo didn’t say much during his first court appearance.

Spanevelo remained mostly silent and uninterested as he appeared on a court monitor in front of a judge for his bond hearing. Cassie’s sister Raeann Carli says his quiet demeanor isn’t surprising.

“Since the beginning, we knew he would remain tight-lipped and stubborn, and his arrogance and all that we are not surprised at all,” said Carli.

The judge set Spanevelo’s bond at $21,000 -- $20,000 for tampering with evidence and providing false information during the investigation plus $1,000 for not providing a DNA sample after returning from Tennessee. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office says even if he makes bond Spanevelo will be held for another charge in St. Clair County Alabama which does give the family some comfort.

“We have been reassured that no matter what despite what it shows or looks like he will not be able to get out on bond so that has been reassuring,” added Carli.

If released Spanevelo is not allowed to own a firearm, and cannot have any contact with Cassie Carli’s family or any witnesses. The judge also ordered him to surrender any valid passports and said cannot leave the Florida panhandle and has to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

“That does help,” said Carli. “We want to make sure he cannot get anywhere near us nor Saylor despite if he thinks what’s best for her he obviously doesn’t based on his actions that we think he’s responsible for.”

