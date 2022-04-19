Masked men rob Crestview area convenience store

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Two men who robbed a convenience store in the Crestview area overnight are on the run after being last spotted near Milton, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The OCSO said two masked men robbed the store at gunpoint, and the suspects later were spotted by Santa Rosa County deputies near Milton but bailed from a car and managed to escape.

The convenience store clerk reported that at about 12:30 a.m. the pair entered Tom Thumb at 802 Ferdon Blvd. North. One of the men, described as Black and dressed in black and wearing a surgical mask, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, investigators said. The other individual, who appeared to be a white male also wearing a face mask, was believed to be acting as the lookout.

After getting a small amount of money and taking personal items from the clerk, the men ran out to a dark colored Jeep Cherokee and took off, the OCSO said.

Deputies in Santa Rosa County later spotted the suspects’ car in Milton but the two men bailed from the car and ran.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile application.

