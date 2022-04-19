Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

No injuries after 18 wheeler hits power pole, knocks down transformer

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The driver of an 18 wheeler was unhurt after a maneuver he tried to make on Ari Court near Springhill Avenue ended with a transformer on top of his trailer.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Mobile firefighters remained on the scene for a few hours as Alabama Power made repairs.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The slope of the boat ramp from one side to the other tilts trailers and makes it difficult to...
Design flaw surfaces at Baldwin County’s new $17 million dollar boat launch and park
President Donald Trump comments on the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein.
Conservative group planning July event with Trump in Mobile
Marcus Spanevelo makes first appearance in Florida court
Marcus Spanevelo makes first appearance in Florida court
New boat ramps need repair
New boat ramps need repair