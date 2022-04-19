No injuries after 18 wheeler hits power pole, knocks down transformer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The driver of an 18 wheeler was unhurt after a maneuver he tried to make on Ari Court near Springhill Avenue ended with a transformer on top of his trailer.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Mobile firefighters remained on the scene for a few hours as Alabama Power made repairs.

