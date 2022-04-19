Advertise With Us
Police name suspect in Cloverdale homicide

Jason Chestang
Jason Chestang(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police identified the man accused in the killing of Christopher Brunson.

Brunson was gunned down in front of a home on Cloverdale Drive on Friday around noon.

On Tuesday, detectives announced they are looking for Jason Chestang in connection with the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

