Recipe: Mardi Gras Burger with Man That’s Good!

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Tremayne “Chef Shakey” Matthews stops by Studio 10 to make one of his signature burgers!

INGREDIENTS:

  • ground beef
  • 1 tablespoon of salt, pepper & garlic powder
  • Conecuh sausage
  • bacon
  • lettuce
  • red onion
  • pepper jack cheese
  • mustard

STEPS:

Add all seasonings to ground beef.

Form a nice fist-sized patty.

Place patty on the grill and cook until well done.

Add your Conecuh to the burger and top with cheese, bacon, red onion, lettuce, and mustard.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Man That’s Good! BBQ, soul food, & catering

Chef Shakey is part of Fuse Kitchen, operating out of Azalea City Golf Course. Hours of operation are 7 days a week, 6am-6pm. Chef Shakey’s schedule is Tues., Wed., Fri. 11am-5pm... and Thurs. 5pm-9pm.

