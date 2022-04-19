Residents upset over demolition plan for two Mobile Housing Authority developments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Housing Authority gets the green light to tear down two housing developments: Thomas James Place and R.V. Taylor Plaza.

In a press release -- The Housing Authority outlined their plan and argues it’s more cost effective to relocate the remaining residents and sell the property.

Last week -- residents received a flyer in the mail -- from the Mobile Housing Authority notifying them of a virtual Zoom meeting Wednesday at noon. Residents found out today it will discuss demolition of what’s left of Thomas James Place & R.V. Taylor.

“We’re supposed to be step to step with everything that’s happening with the demolition, but that has not been the case,” said Estella Trotter, Thomas James Place resident.

Trotter is on the Resident Advisory Board and says they’ve been in the dark thru the entire process.

“It’s no surprise... Everything is really a done deal before we come to the table,” said Trotter.

A good portion of the buildings sit vacant and boarded up and only a fraction of residents still reside in the two developments.

According to the Mobile Housing Authority -- they’ll tear down 796 units at Thomas James Place and 450 units at R.V. Taylor, which the MHA says are beyond repair.

“Floor about to fall in. Floor fell in... Floors about to fall in... All are just about to fall in,” explained Trotter as she pointed to several houses.

Trotter says the plan has been in the works for years.

“We are living in Thomas James in condemned apartments and have been for a very long time. They won’t use the word condemned -- but they purposefully let the property rot because they want the property,” said Trotter.

The Housing Authority says it would cost more than $116-milion to repair Thomas James and nearly $67-million for R.V. Taylor. But just spend $8.3-million and knock them both down.

That same 323 acres -- just down the road from Brookley, Airbus, and the future home of Mobile’s new Regional Airport -- will fetch a hefty price -- a projected total of $27.9-million according to the MHA.

“Dirty deals. They wanted the land. So let it rot. Just like they did with Roger Williams where it will be in such bad shape to the point where -- you could say we shouldn’t invest any money. It’s just cheaper to move them out,” said Trotter.

While vouchers and relocation assistance may seem like a good option -- Trotter says it’s not that simple for most residents.

“Ttripling the rent - everybody wants to cash in. The landlords are tripling the rent... The apartments are sky high. So -- they know this but they don’t care --- they just want the land,” said Trotter.

That Zoom meeting -- will be this Wednesday at noon. Residents are also not pleased with a virtual meeting -- they would rather it be in person.

The Housing Authority was available for comment this morning -- however, we reached out this afternoon -- and they were not available. We hope to hear from them on Wednesday.

Meanwhile -- here is the full press release from the Mobile Housing Authority:

The Mobile Housing Authority has received the Section 18 Demolition and Disposition approvals from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Special Application Center (SAC) for Thomas James Place and R.V. Taylor Plaza.

MHA proposes the following actions:

• The demolition of 526 buildings and 796 units at Thomas James Place.

• The demolition of 213 buildings and 450 units at R.V. Taylor Plaza.

Why are these properties being demolished?

Both developments have hundreds of vacant and uninhabitable units. No reasonable program of modifications is cost-effective to return them to useful life.

Capital needs expenditures exceed the HUD-established obsolescence threshold.

Improper installation of insulation has caused floors in the baths and other areas to collapse.

There is no central air conditioning in half of the units. In those units, residents may purchase window units that often block egress from bedrooms. When not installed properly, the window units rot out windowsills and walls due to moisture.

Termites have been a long-term issue causing severe damage to all units.

In addition, sewer back-ups are almost a daily occurrence. Move-outs, long-term deferred maintenance, the negative stigma associated with the property, safety concerns, plumping problems, and vandalism, in addition to other factors, result in significant vacancies at the properties.

What does this mean for residents?

As of April 1st, 2022, 153 units and 172 units were at Thomas James Place and R. V. Taylor Plaza, respectively.

All residents of these properties will be relocated. Residents will receive relocation assistance, housing mobility counseling, case management services and detailed information about the process.

Residents will be given the option to move to one of MHA’s other public housing developments or receive a Tenant Protection Voucher (TPV).

MHA estimated the total relocation cost for the remaining residents located at both developments to be $1,593,236, which includes moving expenses and counseling/advisory services. The funds for relocation are allocated under Capital Fund in FY (Fiscal Year) 2021 and 2022.

How much would rehabilitation cost?

Thomas James Place Estimate: $116,610,000

R.V. Taylor Plaza Estimate: $66,969,000

Total Estimate: $183,579,000

How much will demolition cost?

Thomas James Place Estimate: $5,170,000

R.V. Taylor Plaza Estimate: $3,206,440

Total Estimate: $8,376,440

After demolition, 323.33 acres of vacant land will be disposed.

Thomas James Place appraisal: $19,815,000

239.41 acres

R.V. Taylor Plaza appraisal: $8,177,000

92.92 acres

Total: $27,992,000

According to the office of the Chief Financial Officer, there is no outstanding debt on either property.

Net proceeds from this disposition and sale will be used to modernize public housing units.

What’s next?

MHA staff will conduct three separate Zoom Section 18 Demo/Dispo update briefings on

Wednesday, April 20th. They will brief the Resident Advisory Board (RAB) at 10 a.m. and

impacted residents at noon and 6 p.m.

MHA has been pursuing the redevelopment of Thomas James Place and R.V. Taylor Plaza

since 2016.

Chief Executive Director, Michael Pierce, will be available for on-site interviews on Monday.

Please respond to set up a time.

