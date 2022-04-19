Self-defense motion denied in case against man accused of murder after alleged hit and run

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Inside a Mobile County courtroom on Tuesday, 33-year-old Trenton Thornton sat just feet from the family of Patrick Edwards, the man he is accused of killing.

Police say Thornton hit Edwards’ car and left the scene.

Edwards followed him a few miles to Gulf Field Drive where he approached the car and Thornton allegedly fired multiple shots through a closed car window killing Edwards.

On Tuesday, Chase Dearman, Thornton’s attorney argued the murder charge against Thornton should be dropped because the shooting was in self-defense.

“I think with this case it was evident from the facts that, it’s crystal clear, this is 2022 with road rage and all these other incidents that take place you don’t chase people down,” Dearman said.

The court heard from the lead detective and the victim’s fiancé. At one point, the fiancé broke down in tears while the defense questioned her.

After hearing the evidence, the judge ultimately denying the motion saying the defense team did not prove self-defense.

It is a win for the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office that is now getting ready for trial.

“To me and the position of the State this was an absolutely senseless murder and that the victim in this case was unarmed and was approaching a vehicle to discuss a traffic accident that happened,” said ADA Louis Walker.

With the motion denied, Thornton’s trial is set to get underway one week from Tuesday.

