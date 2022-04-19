Advertise With Us
Spanish Fort Middle School, American Heart Association host ‘A Walk With Mom’

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Spanish Fort Middle School is hosting a great event. It is called A Walk With Mom, so get your sneakers ready! FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Jessica and Meghan to talk more about it.

A Walk With Mom

Spanish Fort Middle School

April 30 at 9 a.m.

$25 for tickets

