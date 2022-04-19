Advertise With Us
Sunny trend to continue

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Hi there, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

After some bumpy weather this weekend, we are looking at a nice long stretch of sunshine!

Daytime highs today warmed up today into the lower to-mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine. Heading into the overnight hours, we will see temperatures drop down into the mid- to upper 40s and the lower 50s.

Plenty of sunshine will be present again tomorrow, making way for daytime highs to warm up into the 70s once again! However, we’ll be running about 5 degrees warmer than today.

Wednesday is looking to be a bit on the breezy side, with winds shifting out of the south. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Humidity will also increase after this shift.

This sunny and warm trend will continue into the rest of the week. We will see a gradual warming trend, with dry conditions, taking us into next weekend.

If heading down to the beach, rip current risks will bump up to moderate tomorrow. Use caution if getting into the water!

Have a great evening!

