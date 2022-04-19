Advertise With Us
Tons of sunshine today

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of sunshine so far today and as of midmorning we’ve climbed into the low 60s. Highs will reach the low 70s this afternoon and we’ll only see a few fair weather clouds in the mix.

Our sky goes mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning, but no rain is expected. The air will gradually turn warmer and more humid by the end of the week and over the weekend with highs bouncing back to the mid- to low 80s and mornings in the mid- to low 60s. For now, rain chances will start to ramp back up next week.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

