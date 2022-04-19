Tons of sunshine today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of sunshine so far today and as of midmorning we’ve climbed into the low 60s. Highs will reach the low 70s this afternoon and we’ll only see a few fair weather clouds in the mix.

Our sky goes mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning, but no rain is expected. The air will gradually turn warmer and more humid by the end of the week and over the weekend with highs bouncing back to the mid- to low 80s and mornings in the mid- to low 60s. For now, rain chances will start to ramp back up next week.

