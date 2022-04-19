Two EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Greene County on Sunday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile said two EF-2 tornadoes touched down in the area during Sunday night’s severe weather.

The first tornado hit Greene and Perry counties in Mississippi. The town of Beaumont saw a twister with winds that reached 120 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 1.6 miles and was 250 yards wide at the peak.

The second tornado hit Avera, Mississippi in Greene County and had 130 mph winds. It was about 400 yards wide and on the ground for 1.7 miles. A woman was injured when a large branch went through her manufactured home and struck her.

