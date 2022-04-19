Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Two EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Greene County on Sunday night

Two EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Greene County on Sunday, April 17.
Two EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Greene County on Sunday, April 17.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile said two EF-2 tornadoes touched down in the area during Sunday night’s severe weather.

The first tornado hit Greene and Perry counties in Mississippi. The town of Beaumont saw a twister with winds that reached 120 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 1.6 miles and was 250 yards wide at the peak.

The second tornado hit Avera, Mississippi in Greene County and had 130 mph winds. It was about 400 yards wide and on the ground for 1.7 miles. A woman was injured when a large branch went through her manufactured home and struck her.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family friend remembers Dauphin Island rip current victim, holds fundraiser
Cleaning up after storms in Baldwin County
Cleaning up after storms in Baldwin County
Marcus Spanevelo
Marcus Spanevelo, suspect in Cassie Carli case, returned to Florida
Police identify man gunned down on Cloverdale Drive in Mobile
Police identify man gunned down on Cloverdale Drive in Mobile