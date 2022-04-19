Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Wawa announces plans to open stores in Mobile

Wawa announces plans to expand throughout Florida and South Alabama.
Wawa announces plans to expand throughout Florida and South Alabama.(Wawa)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convenience store chain popular on the East Coast said it will soon open stores in Mobile.

Wawa’s expansion plans include 40 new stores along the Gulf Coast from Mobile to Tallahassee. The first stores are expected to open their doors in about two years.

The Pennsylvania-based chain opened its first store in the south 10 years ago in Orlando.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile man accused of sex crimes arrested in Arizona
Mobile man accused of sex crimes arrested in Arizona
Housing communities in Mobile will be demolished
Housing communities in Mobile will be demolished
Public transportation mask mandate thrown out by judge
Public transportation mask mandate thrown out by judge
The Mobile Housing Authority gets the green light to tear down two housing developments: Thomas...
Residents upset over demolition plan for two Mobile Housing Authority developments