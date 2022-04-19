Wawa announces plans to open stores in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convenience store chain popular on the East Coast said it will soon open stores in Mobile.

Wawa’s expansion plans include 40 new stores along the Gulf Coast from Mobile to Tallahassee. The first stores are expected to open their doors in about two years.

The Pennsylvania-based chain opened its first store in the south 10 years ago in Orlando.

