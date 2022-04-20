Alabama Football Head Coach in Mobile for 14th annual " A Night with Nick Saban” event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is in town for his 14th annual “Night with Nick Saban” event. It happened Tuesday at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel. And it’s all to benefit the Team Focus organization.

“I think it’s wonderful that people are willing to serve others. That’s a big part of leadership. It’s service,” Coach Saban said.

Team Focus is an organization works to support young men without father figures and Coach Saban doesn’t take these opportunities for granted.

“It’s probably the only thing I’ve done for 14 years if you’ve got the math right. I trust you on that one. But I don’t think there’s any other event that I’ve done for 14 years. So, that probably tells you how I feel about it right there,” Coach Saban said.

Some young men who benefit from this program were here Tuesday night. Including 16-year old Brian Hines.

He’s been a part of this organization for years and says without it, he wouldn’t have access to the same opportunities.

“It means a whole lot to me. It’s been like a second family for me to go to. I’ve been a part of this for five years and it’s left a big impact on my life,” Hines said.

Attendees were also able to bid on several items during a silent auction.

