Conservative group planning July event with Trump in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A conservative political group called ‘The American Tour’ said it will host an event in Mobile featuring former president Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for the tour said it will be in Mobile on July 9. No details about where the event will be held were available.

The group has two other events planned for Austin and Memphis with tickets ranging from $25 to $2,995.

An event planned for Birmingham on June 18 was canceled.

