Detective testifies sex acts between student and Theodore teacher happened in a classroom

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Theodore High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.

Investigators say Patricia Evans, 26, committed a sex act with a 17-year-old. During the hearing, a detective testified about a conversation with the victim who said the sexual acts took place in a classroom during lunch.

Evans’ attorney, Dennis Knizley, said his client is innocent.

“Well of course what the officer said was certainly startling I think to a lot of people, but again it is what the officer said, the student said and I think once you get to court, I think once you get to a trial, things are going to be considerably different,” said Knizley.

The case will go to a grand jury. Evans is on administrative leave and has been ordered to avoid school grounds for any reason.

