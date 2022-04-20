Expect some clouds and showers, then sun returns

(WALA) - Clouds are rolling in as of midmorning and the temperatures will rise to the upper 70s this afternoon but no rain is expected during the daytime. There may be a few nighttime showers, but they will be scattered and will be gone before you wake up tomorrow. Rain coverage will be at 20%.

Expect the sunshine to dominate the sky once again by tomorrow afternoon and into your Friday. With south winds returning, the air turns warmer and more humid. The breezy south winds will create a significant rip current risk for today through the weekend. Highs will reach the mid-80s before the weekend is over and morning temperatures will jump to the mid- to low 60s starting tomorrow.

Rain chances will gradually increase as we start next week.

