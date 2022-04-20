Healthy Living with USA Health: Parkinson’s Awareness Month

We continue our Healthy Living with USA Health segments with Hanna Czarkowska, M.D., a neurologist who specializes in movement disorders. April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and she discusses some of the questions that she gets from newly diagnosed patients.

How did this happen? How did I get it?

Will my kids develop Parkinson’s as well?

What can I do to fight it/what are the treatment options?

