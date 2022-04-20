Orange Beach City School System gets financial boost from the city as official split from Baldwin County draws closer

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach City Council approved up to $1 million for the city’s new school system. $500,000 now and the other $500,000 as needed for startup costs.

“Incidentals, office supplies things like that,” said Interim Superintendent Robbie Smith. “As we hire more people they’ll be brought into that as well.”

Hiring teachers will be a big task for the new school system.

“We’ll be hiring three to five at the high school and then the elementary could be one to three depending on who stays and who goes,” added Smith.

The board of education is hosting a teacher hiring fair next Wednesday to find potential candidates before they start the hiring process. Interim Superintendent Dr. Robbie Smith says new hires such as principals will be put on hold until the permanent superintendent is hired. As for students.

“Current students living within the city limits of Orange Beach should expect no changes,” added Smith.

Smith says new students outside city limits will have a $1,000 tuition a year up to three children per household.

“If you have five then four and five would not be charged tuition,” said Smith.

The board is still deciding on whether current students outside city limits will have to pay tuition next year.

The board hopes to make a decision on next year’s tuition for current out of district students in the next couple of weeks. Meanwhile, if you’re interested in the teacher hiring fair it will be next Wednesday April, 27th from 8:00 am-4:00pm in the Orange Beach Event Center.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.