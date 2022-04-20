The second annual Plein Air Dauphin Island Paint Out will be hosted by the Dauphin Island Gallery LLC from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24 at the gallery on Dauphin Island. Forty outdoor artists from the southeast region will be painting on location around the island and in Coden and Bayou La Batre to capture the picturesque aspects of the region.

Artists will be competing for awards and art will be for sale. Two full days of painting will be capped off with a quick paint competition Sunday morning, with awards presentation and reception to follow. Fresh art will be available to the public for viewing and purchase in the gallery throughout the event.

