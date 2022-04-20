Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Police responding to shooting at Peruvian ambassador’s home

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the...
The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police are responding to a report of a shooting at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear and it wasn’t known if anyone was injured.

Police referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million after wrongly told family member had died
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
The mother of a 5-year-old-boy found dead in a Massachusetts state park was indicted Friday.
Mother of boy found dead in park facing murder charge
The Baby Box is a sophisticated device, installed in safe haven locations, featuring climate...
2nd newborn safely surrendered at Indiana fire station this month