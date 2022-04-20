Recipe: Chicken & Orzo

Lucy Greer shares a family-favorite chicken and orzo recipe!

INGREDIENTS:

16 oz orzo

14.5 oz chicken broth

14.5 oz beef broth

1/2 cup water

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 zucchini, chopped

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 rotisserie chicken, remove skin and shred chicken

3 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. olive oil

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

STEPS:

Heat butter and olive oil over medium heat in a pot. Add orzo. Stir constantly for 5 minutes until orzo is lightly brown and toasted. Add chicken broth, beef broth, water, kosher salt, and black pepper. Reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add zucchini. Simmer for another 10 minutes until most of the liquid is absorbed and orzo is tender. Turn off heat. Add grape tomatoes, shredded chicken, and parmesan cheese. Stir until combined. Serve hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

