Spicy Southwest Season at Newk’s

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Newk’s Eatery is spicing things up this spring with the launch of its Spicy Southwest Season!

From now to May 25, the popular fast-casual restaurant will bring the heat with the addition of these new house-made meals, which headline Newk’s made-in-house Spicy Jalapeño Ranch and Chipotle Caesar Dressing:

  • Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Salad – All-natural chicken, romaine blend, grape tomatoes, carrots, green onions, cheddar, seasoned black beans and avocado. Tossed with house-made Spicy Jalapeño Ranch dressing and garnished with tortilla strips.
  • Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Pizza – All-natural chicken, red and yellow bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, chili oil and house-made Spicy Jalapeño Ranch sauce. Garnished with cilantro.
  • Chipotle Caesar Shrimp Sandwich – Spicy cilantro marinated shrimp, house-made Chipotle Caesar Dressing, lettuce and swiss on toasted French Parisian bread.
  • Chipotle Caesar Shrimp Salad – Spicy cilantro marinated shrimp, romaine blend, red and yellow bell peppers, parmesan. Tossed with house-made Chipotle Caesar dressing and garnished with tortilla strips.

Healthy Living with USA Health: Parkinson's Awareness Month
Plein Air Dauphin Island Paint Out
Spicy Southwest Season at Newk's
Healthy Living with USA Health: Parkinson's Awareness Month
