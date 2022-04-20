Suspected man who shot dog during burglary identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of shooting a dog in the face during a burglary last week has been identified, but he’s already in jail for another crime.

According to jail and court records, Deionterrius Thompson is a career criminal, and this is just the latest in his string of crime.

“Why, why would you shoot a dog?” said Tyler, dog owner. “Why would you shoot anything?”

Lovable and furry-faced Coots is recovering well after being shot last week.

While Tyler was working late Wednesday, surveillance video captured a man breaking into his house on Calais Street. When he returned home, a trail of blood led him to his whimpering dog.

Mobile Police said the video helped identify 27-year-old Deionterrius Thompson as the suspected burglar.

Detectives said Thompson was already behind bars for a crime happening at Port City Inn on Matzenger Drive. He was charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, trespassing, and receiving stolen property.

Metro is familiar place for Thompson.

According to jail records, the 27-year-old has been in and out of Metro 18 times since he was 18, charged multiple times with receiving stolen property, robbery, and drug possession. He was even featured on FOX 10′s Fugitive Files back in 2020 for allegedly snatching a woman’s purse.

Thompson’s latest alleged victim doesn’t understand why he keeps getting out of jail.

“Everybody deserves a second chance, but with a rap sheet like that, I don’t know why he’s out on the street to begin with,” Tyler said.

As of Tuesday, Coots was high-energy, playing in the grass and nosing up to the camera.

Tyler hopes his best friend will now get justice.

“A sense of relief knowing this guy is going to be brought to justice, and he’s off the street,” he said.

According to Mobile Police, Thompson has additional charges coming his way: burglary, discharging a firearm in city limits, and animal cruelty.

