Two killed in fiery crash on Old Pascagoula Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning crash in Mobile County killed two people on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Old Pascagoula Road near Easley Road, not far from the Mississippi state line.

Neighbors said at least one of the vehicles went up in flames after the head-on collision.

The road has reopened but it was shut down for much of the day as crews investigated the crash and cleaned up the debris.

State Troopers have not released any other details about the wreck.

The names of the victim will not be released until family members are notified.

---

