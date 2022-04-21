5th Annual Eastern Shore Business Expo

The Eastern Shore Business Expo is Baldwin County’s premier business event showcasing regional companies. This must-attend event offers the business community, from small business entrepreneurs to to executives, an opportunity to network with local professionals, engage with exhibitors and discover resources for business growth.

Thursday, April 28

Fairhope Civic Center

12pm - event kicks off

5pm- cocktail hour begins

This event is SOLD OUT for vendors. We will have over 50 businesses participating in the Expo.

For the first year ever, we will have breakout sessions featuring topics. Some of these will include a Roadmap to Home Ownership, Cyber Security Uncorked with Castle Technology Partners.

These events are being listed on the Eastern Shore Business Facebook page for more information.

