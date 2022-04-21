Baldwin County beach safety officials surveying visitors to target BEACH SAFE marketing efforts

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Several people lose their lives in the surf on Alabama’s beaches each year and there’s now an effort to do something about that. We first told you about the BEACH SAFE earlier this month on Fox 10 News. Beach safety supervisors in Gulf Shores have started surveying visitors to help in that effort.

Lieutenant Dylan Hess with Gulf Shores Beach Safety spent much of his day Thursday, April 21, 2022 having face-to-face interactions with beachgoers. He’s hoping to find out what they already know about the beach environment and where they learned it.

Lt. Dylan Hess with the Gulf Shores Beach Safety Division questions visitors on their knowledge of hazards at the beach (Hal Scheurich)

“We just kind of want to get an idea of wat people know that are coming to our beach, what they don’t know, where we can improve on getting this information out and if they don’t know, educating them right there on the spot,” Hess explained.

The survey will officially launch in May and is part of the greater, BEACH SAFE initiative. Lifeguards in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach will use it as a conversation starter and educational tool.

“My last question to you guys,” Hess said as he wrapped up a survey session with a visiting couple from Florida. “Where have you learned beach safety information? Was it a website, flags, sign?”

The beauty of the questionnaire is that it educates visitors while providing valuable information to those charged with their safety.

“We hope to learn some things from that, and we hope to see what we can do to improve…on how to improve getting this information out to the people,” Hess said.

Those who took the survey were happy to do so and could easily see the benefit.

“Being able to hear it…not just reading it, it makes you comprehend it a little better, so it gets you better prepared,” Edwin Leal said.

“I believe it’s a good idea because you’ve got to learn ow to help people understand so there’s no crisis or further people dying,” Nanda Espinheira added.

The information gathered in these surveys will be compiled and used to better target visitors where they live through marketing efforts by Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism.

