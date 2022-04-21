Baldwin County officials hope for quick fix to boat ramps at The Launch at ICW

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - After viewers pointed out problems with the boat ramps at The Launch at ICW, Fox 10 News investigated the claims. What we found was all six ramps have a slight tilt from side to side, making it difficult to load and unload some boats. It’s not news County officials wanted to hear just a week from the scheduled ribbon cutting. Baldwin County Commissioner, Jeb Ball said finding a fix is a priority.

“Once we discovered there were some minor issues, then we all started working together as a team and trying to figure out solutions to this issue,” Ball said.

Ball met with State Senator Chris Elliott on site to get a first-hand look at the problem. Elliott was instrumental in bringing the project to life as a Baldwin County Commissioner and is also concerned by the design flaw. Elliott also pointed out the need for upright pilings along the ramp piers to keep boats from scraping against the dock. He says it’s not uncommon for some issues or discrepancies to surface with large projects like this.

“It’s a big project. It’s a big construction project on a big piece of property and it’s not unusual to have…have some uh, some problems and especially the way the commission did this with a soft opening, prior really to a grand opening, to try and identify some of those problems,” Elliott explained.

Both said it’s frustrating the new launch is getting so much attention for all the wrong reasons but are encouraged by all parties’ (the engineering design team, construction contractor and the county) willingness to solve the problems quickly.

Baldwin County Commissioner, Jeb Ball (left) and Alabama State Senator, Chris Elliott get a first-hand look at reported problems at The Launch at ICW (Hal Scheurich)

“We’re in the process right now of talking to my engineers. That’s the first step,” Ball said. “At some point today, we should have some paperwork on our highway engineer’s desk that will be explaining how this will be fixed.”

The Launch at ICW has opened well ahead of schedule. The original target date was Memorial Day. Commissioner Ball said that’s fortunate because now that this problem has surfaced, there is time to fix it before summer boating season gets into full swing.

