Body camera video shows the closing moments of a pursuit through Santa Rosa County neighborhood

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Brandon Harris, 32, is back behind bars after a pursuit in Santa Rosa County.

Sheriff Bob Johnson says it’s far from their first run-in with Harris.

“Our first interaction with this individual was when he was 13-years-old,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Sheriff deputies were called to the Santa Villa subdivision in Pace on Wednesday after neighbors reported someone suspicious.

“Probably 20 deputies get there,” said Johnson. “Set up a perimeter, the dogs are out and he’s jumping fences and breaking into houses as he goes.”

Sheriff Johnson says one homeowner shot at Harris but missed. Deputies caught up with him in a home on Tom Sawyer Toad. Body camera video shows the moment deputies cornered him in one of the bedrooms. Harris jumps through the window before being arrested in the backyard ending a chaotic search through the neighborhood.

“He basically chased a woman into her house and she had kids in her house and she locked the door just in time as he started pulling on it,” added Johnson.

Harris is charged with burglary, larceny, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest in addition to having active warrants for aggravated assault and a probation violation.

As for the homeowner who shot at him.

“You’re not in trouble. Come see us,” said Johnson. “We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday and if you take that you’ll shoot a lot better and hopefully save the taxpayers money.”

