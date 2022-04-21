Breezy and warming up to low 80s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid to low 60s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll warm up to the low 80s this afternoon. Rip current risks will remain high as strong south winds will remain active through the weekend so expect breezy conditions at times. As for rain chances, those will be non existent between now and the weekend. We’ll see a few scattered showers coming back early next week ahead of a front and then we’ll see the humidity dropping again. The sky this morning will start off with clouds around but we’ll see fewer clouds and more sunshine later today and we’ll go totally Sunny for your Friday.

