City of Prichard experiencing delays with trash pickup

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard told FOX10 that they’re working to get back on track following a delay in trash pickup.

One resident we spoke to said his pile hasn’t been touched in weeks.

“There are a lot of other places that has more trash than I have. And it’s been there a little longer than mine. But I only know about mine and it’s been about three weeks since I put it out there,” Isaiah Washington said.

The city sent us this statement that reads in part:

“The City of Prichard wants to ensure our residents that their trash will be picked up and ask for additional patience as Prichard Public Works Department continues to secure and deploy necessary resources to support trash collections”.

This comes after the city had issues last week with three of their trucks, leaving only one in service. Similar to an issue that the city had in 2018.

They’re all back on the road. Washington said as a former city employee, he understands the struggles.

“I do believe that everything that’s possibly being done, is being done. You can’t just get blood from a turnip. You have to wait sometimes and let things run its course,” Washington said.

And for now, he’ll remain patient.

“We’ll wait. We’ll wait and see. And in the meantime, we’ll do what we have to do to clear it ourselves. Which is no bother with me anyway. It’s gotta be done, it’s gotta be done,” Washington said.

The city hopes that trash collections will return to their regular schedules soon. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on air and online.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.