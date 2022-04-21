Advertise With Us
Dry weather pattern settles in

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WALA) - Midmorning temperatures are in the mid-70s and the sunshine is taking back over.

Rip current risks will remain high as strong south winds will remain active through the weekend so expect breezy conditions at times.

As for rain chances, those will be non existent between now and the weekend. We’ll see a few scattered showers coming back early next week ahead of a front and then we’ll see the humidity dropping again.

The sky this morning will start off with clouds around but we’ll see fewer clouds and more sunshine later today and we’ll go totally sunny for your Friday.

