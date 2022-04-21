Governor DeSantis announces Florida’s red snapper season extended

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2022 red snapper season will be the longest one Florida has ever had.

That’s according to Governor Ron DeSantis. He made a stop in Destin Thursday morning to make the announcement.

The 2022 season will last 57 days spanning the summer and fall seasons. State officials say this will be the longest combined season that has ever been available for anglers since state management began.

“Snapper season is one of the most exciting times to be fishing in Florida, and I am excited to announce the longest season since the state took over management of red snapper,” Governor DeSantis said. “People travel from all over to enjoy the recreational opportunities we have in Florida that can’t be found anywhere else. Florida is proud to continue providing access and opportunities to all who want to experience the Fishing Capital of the World.”

The summer season will be June 17th-July 31st and will include both Father’s Day and July 4th weekends. Another 12 days were added in the fall, including Veterans Day weekend and Thanksgiving weekend. Those fall dates are: October 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, November 11-13, and 25-27.

State officials say the added days will allow families more time to fish this year.

