Junior League of Mobile Mix & Mingle Open House

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Interested in joining Junior League of Mobile? Join them for a Mix & Mingle Open House event on Thursday, April 28 at Junior League of Mobile Headquarters (located at 57 North Sage Ave.)

They are actively recruiting women for their next class of community volunteers and leaders. Social time will start at 6 p.m. with an informational meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.

JLM is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Learn how you too can make a positive impact on our community as a JLM team member!

To learn more about JLM, please visit, https://www.juniorleaguemobile.org/membership/

