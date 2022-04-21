PETERMAN, Ala. (WALA) - A Monroe County man is facing an attempted murder charge after he shot at deputies serving a restraining order in the Peterman community earlier this week, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were trying to serve Ricky Nolan with a protection from abuse order around 9:15 p.m. Monday when Nolan fired six to seven shots at deputies, striking the windshield of the deputy’s patrol until. At least two deputies returned fire and Nolan retreated into a residence occupied with children.

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Monroe County deputies (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Nolan eventually surrendered without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to attempted murder, Nolan is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and could face additions charges, according to Sheriff Thomas Boatwright.

No deputies were injured in the incident,

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is handling the case.

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Monroe County deputies (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Monroe County deputies (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.