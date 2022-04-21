Advertise With Us
Missing Mobile County man found dead in pond

Joseph Colvin
Joseph Colvin(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man reported missing on Monday was found dead Wednesday in a pond off Iron Rush Road in Mobile County.

Mobile County sheriff’s deputies were called to 8051 Iron Rush Rd., where a woman reported that Joseph Colvin, a tenant who lived on her property had been missing since Friday.

Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Colvin’s roommate told the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office that he found 61-year-old Colvin floating face down in pond behind the property where they lived, authorities said.

Colvin’s passport along with $200 in cash were found in his pants pocket, according to the sheriff’s office.

Colvin’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed.

