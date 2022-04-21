Missing Mobile County man found dead in pond

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man reported missing on Monday was found dead Wednesday in a pond off Iron Rush Road in Mobile County.

Mobile County sheriff’s deputies were called to 8051 Iron Rush Rd., where a woman reported that Joseph Colvin, a tenant who lived on her property had been missing since Friday.

Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Colvin’s roommate told the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office that he found 61-year-old Colvin floating face down in pond behind the property where they lived, authorities said.

Colvin’s passport along with $200 in cash were found in his pants pocket, according to the sheriff’s office.

Colvin’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.