MPD: Man Robs Ex’s Purse at Gunpoint

Investigators say it happened in front of the couple’s teenage daughter
By Byron Day
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This is 36 year old Nelva McNeil. He’s wanted for First Degree Robbery, and Domestic Violence, According to Mobile police, last month, McNeil pulled his car in behind the car of his ex-girlfriend, who was parked at a convenience store on St Stephens Road. They say he approached her car, opened the door, then pulled her out of the vehicle, while the daughter watched. McNeil then tried to take the woman’s purse. Police say the two struggled over it, but when McNeil pulled a gun, she let go. McNeil jumped back in his car, and drove off. He hasn’t been seen since.

Nelva McNeil is 5 FEET 11 INCHES TALL, WEIGHING 185 POUNDS. I f you have seen him, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call.

