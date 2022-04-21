New youth violence prevention coordinator steps out in first event to curb gun violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a new role with a hefty to do list in the city of Mobile. The city’s first youth violence prevention coordinator, Joshua Jones stepped out in his first public event. His goal is to help curb Mobile’s gun violence problem.

People who came out to Wednesday’s rally made handmade signs and pushed them into the ground at Unity Point Park as a way to stake a claim against gun violence.

It’s no secret that Mobile has a violence problem. Police reported 51 homicides last year, and the city is on a similar pace so far this year. That’s where Jones steps in to try and reverse the trend.

Jones said, “It’s a heart issue. Hear what I’m saying? Like that’s what we’re facing. We’re facing a heart issue. The only way to pierce the heart, man, is for genuine, authentic interaction in the way that we get to them. And it’s through the community, through the parents, the grandmothers, the cousins, the aunts, the sisters.”

Jones brings 11 years of military and law enforcement experience to this new role. He’s been a police officer and a secret service agent.

Messages like “Less guns, more love” were inked onto the signs by people who have felt the pain of what gun violence can do, first hand.

Trithenia Ferrell is one of them.

She said, “It’s real. And it needs to stop. And the only way it can happen is we all have a voice; we have to speak up. And we have to let everybody know that we have to support one another. We have to speak out and not sit in silence or behind our doors.”

Rev. David Edwards was there too. His organization, people united to advance the dream, standing alongside the city with the same goal in mind.

Rev. Edwards said, “The first thing you must do is understand what the gun does. When you take a life, if you don’t understand the process to create another life, then you don’t value it.”

This rally was part of Mobile Police Department’s initiative: “Operation Echo Stop”.

Jones said more details of the city’s plan to stop gun violence will be released in the coming weeks.

