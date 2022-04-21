Raid on illegal gambling nets drugs, cash, multiple arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple people were arrested and cash and drugs seized Wednesday in connection with an illegal gambling raid in Mobile.

The Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit executed a search warrant at multiple residences in the 700 block of Highland Avenue and seized 32 grams of marijuana along with $4,022 in gambling proceeds, authorities said. One firearm was also taken for safekeeping, police said.

According to authorities, these subjects were arrested for simple gambling:

Michael Edwards, 26

Mark Frazier, 34

Monterio Harris, 26

Alvin Holifield, 33

Raymond Johnson, 33

Lawrence Riggins, 36

Jody Scruggs, 47

Ontario Tate, 27

Dwight Williams, 25

In addition, Jordan Randolph, 19, was charged with simple gambling and first-degree possession of marijuana while Shanice Wilson, 29, faces a second-degree possession of marijuana charge, police said.

