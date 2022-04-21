Recipe: Pistachio Crusted Salmon With Beurre Blanc Sauce

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

Serves 2-4

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup pistachios, very finely chopped

¼ cup panko whole wheat bread crumbs

½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 wild-caught salmon filet, about 1-2 pound

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

(Or, instead of salt and pepper, 1 tablespoon seasoning blend of choice such as Cajun, Italian, etc.)

beurre blanc sauce (recipe below)

STEPS:

Heat oil over medium heat in a medium skillet.

In a medium mixing bowl, place pistachios, bread crumbs, cheese, and salt and pepper (or seasoning blend, if using). Mix ingredients completely.

Place salmon skin side down on a plate or work area, and top with pistachio mixture, pressing so that the mixture adheres to the top of the fish.

Place the salmon in the hot oil with skin side down, and cook for about 10 minutes with lid on. Gently turn salmon over and cook for another 2-3 minutes on second side. Remove from skillet, place on plate, and drizzle with beurre blanc sauce.

BEURRE BLANC SAUCE

Serves 6-8 as a topping to drizzle over fish or vegetables

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons shallots, very finely chopped

1 bay leaf

10 (about 1 teaspoon) black peppercorns

¼ cup white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons pinot grigio wine

¼ cup heavy cream

2 sticks cold butter, cut into ½-inch pieces

STEPS:

In a small sauce pan over medium-high heat, place shallots, bay leaf, peppercorns, vinegar and wine.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and continue cooking, reducing until only 2 tablespoons of liquid remain. Pour in heavy cream and bring back to a slow boil. Reduce heat and keep stirring until cream has reduced by ½.

Increase heat to medium-high and rapidly whisk in cold butter, piece by piece, until it has melted into the cream and thickened it.

Strain the sauce through a mesh strainer to remove any solids that remain in the liquid.

Serve immediately with the salmon or with vegetables.

---

