Russian-flagged ships no longer welcome in the US; Port of Mobile doesn’t expect much of an impact

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - President Joe Biden changing course Thursday banning Russian ships from American ports.

“No ship that sails under the Russian flag, or that is owned or operated by Russian interests will be allowed to dock in the United States port or access our shores,” he said. “None. None.”

That defiant announcement coming more than seven weeks after Canada did the same thing.

Since the War in Ukraine started, European countries have also banned Russian ships. The Port of Mobile says the U.S. ban should not impact the Port City.

“From a foreign flag vessel perspective and the number of ships that entering our port is very, very small and like I said I haven’t been able to identify this morning any Russian-flagged carriers that call the Port of Mobile,” said Judith Adams, Spokeswoman for the Alabama State Port Authority.

While Russian-flagged ships are rare in Mobile, the port does bring in Russian pig iron. It is a raw material that is used in steel production. So far that import has not been impacted by U.S. sanctions put on Russia in the last few months.

“It’s a rapidly changing landscape and absolutely for that one product line that does come out of Russian ports it could most definitely be disruptive,” Adams said.

All of this comes as the Port of Mobile continues to post record growth.

“I think it just remains to be seen as to what happens and the port and I’m quite certain our shippers are keeping a watchful eye,” Adams said.

The Port of Mobile says Russian trade is a very small part of what all U.S. ports see.

At this point, it is unclear how long this ban will be in place.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.