Second Annual CoachedUp Boys 2 Men Conference is almost here. It all takes place Saturday, April 30 at The Helena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is for young men in grades 8-12. Five $500 scholarships will be awarded with entertainment, keynote address, and lunch will be provided. The attendance fee is $15 a person. Please RSVP by April 25, 2022.

For more information, contact Dominicke Haston at (251) 648-1626.

