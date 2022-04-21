Advertise With Us
U.S. 45 closed in Citronelle area following crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:36 a.m. today has caused a road closure. The crash occurred on U.S. 45 and Sand Ridge Road in the Citronelle area.

All lanes of U.S. 45 are closed at this time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

