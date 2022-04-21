Watching TV in self-driving cars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -29 states allow driverless cars, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida included, according to an autonomous vehicle legislative database.

What if when you looked to the next lane not only do you see the self-driving car but the person in the driver’s seat watching TV!

People using autonomous vehicles will be allowed to watch television on a built-in screen, under proposed updates to the Highway Code in the United Kingdom.

No self-driving cars are currently allowed on U.K. roads the first could be available later this year, with the planned changes to the code taking effect over the summer. Which also state drivers must be able to take over control of the vehicles, when prompted.

However using cell-phones will driving remains illegal.

Auto focus selfie camera

Apple might bring a new camera update in its new iPhone 14. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next generation Apple iPhone may have an upgraded selfie camera.

Kuo says it might bring an improved auto focus ability, allowing the user to take better pictures whether you’re from a closer distance or far away.

He says the new feature would allow for more light and background blur, which will improve picture quality for facetime portrait mode or nighttime photos.

