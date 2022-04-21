Woman hit by truck, killed near Citronelle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - State Troopers said a Citronelle woman died early Thursday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. on Highway 45 just south of Citronelle. Investigators said Shirley Smith, 61, was walking in the road when she was hit by a 2014 Ford F150. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about what led up to the incident were released.

