Woman hit by truck, killed near Citronelle

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - State Troopers said a Citronelle woman died early Thursday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. on Highway 45 just south of Citronelle. Investigators said Shirley Smith, 61, was walking in the road when she was hit by a 2014 Ford F150. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about what led up to the incident were released.

---

