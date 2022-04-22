Advertise With Us
1 lane of I-65 North Delta bridge closes for recovery of tractor-trailer rig

Crews work to recover a tractor-trailer rig Friday morning, April 22, 2022, that went over the...
Crews work to recover a tractor-trailer rig Friday morning, April 22, 2022, that went over the side of the General W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge on Interstate 65 into waters of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.(Chris Hobden, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One northbound lane of I-65 at the General W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge over the Mobile-Tensaw Delta has been closed this morning for crews to complete the recovery of a tractor-trailer rig.

The rig went over the guard rail into the water about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. We’re told the truck driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

ALDOT tweeted: “This will require a lane closure on NB I-65 for an extended period. Drivers may experience some delays NB & SB during operations to remove the truck & it’s cargo from the water.”

The rig entered the water near the southbound start of the bridge.

---

