1 lane of I-65 North Delta bridge closes for recovery of tractor-trailer rig

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One northbound lane of I-65 at the General W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge over the Mobile-Tensaw Delta has been closed this morning for crews to complete the recovery of a tractor-trailer rig.

The rig went over the guard rail into the water about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. We’re told the truck driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

ALDOT tweeted: “This will require a lane closure on NB I-65 for an extended period. Drivers may experience some delays NB & SB during operations to remove the truck & it’s cargo from the water.”

The rig entered the water near the southbound start of the bridge.

