Alleged rapist, Spring Hill College sued over March 2021 incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Spring Hill College student who accuses a fellow student of raping her has filed a federal lawsuit against him and the college.

Audrey Cox, who since has withdrawn from the college, was a student and basketball player in March of last year when she accused fellow student and soccer player Vassil Kokali of raping her in her dorm room in March of last year. The allegations drew widespread attention, in part because Cox chose to come forward publicly.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

“Ultimately, what we’re looking to accomplish, though, is to the best extent possible, this is about restoring Audrey’s dignity,” said her attorney, Ken Abbarno. “And you can’t put a dollar figure, typically, on restoring somebody’s dignity.”

Megan Doggett, an attorney who is defending Kokali against criminal rape charges, says she is working to help find him a lawyer in the civil case.

“Kind of expected that it was coming based on some social media posts and other references that Miss Cox has made along the course of this journey,” Doggett told FOX10 News. “Again, Mr. Kokali has maintained his innocence from day one of this witch hunt that she has launched. And we look forward to proving in June in front of a Mobile jury that he is not guilty of these allegations.”

In addition to Kokali and the college, the lawsuit names four other defendants: Joseph Lee, who was the school’s president at the time; Kenneth England, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Keven Abel, the vice president of student affairs; and J.K. Anderson; the campus police chief.

The civil complaint makes a number of specific allegations against the college, including that:

It failed to ensure locks were working on the exterior doors of Cox’s dorm, New Hall,

It failed to ensure that unauthorized people did not have access to the building

It failed to follow its own security policies

It was “indifferent” to “numerous” prior sexual assaults.

“They were not following through with the most basic safety measures for children, for young adults, if you will, who are who are on their campus and living on campus,” Abbarno said.

Spring Hill College told FOX10 News that it will review the lawsuit and respond in court. A statement from the college reads, “While we cannot comment on the details of this ongoing legal matter, there is no place on our campus for violence of any kind. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance. We have in place a number of initiatives to prevent and address sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.”

The lawsuit references “boasts” by the college that it “holds crime awareness campaigns throughout the year, such as a lock your door campaign.”

That, the complaint alleges, “can now only be viewed with tragic irony.”

The suit alleges that it was widely known by New Hall residents and anyone else who frequently visited that locked front doors easily could be opened by forcefully pulling on them.

Lee acknowledged issues with the locks in an interview last year, telling FOX10 News that the school was going to replace locks in dorm buildings with an electronic mechanism.

“We’re gonna make sure that all buildings have card access,” he said at the time.

But the lawsuit alleges that it was not until after Cox made the rape and sodomy allegations that the college took any action. The college responded with “deliberate indifference” to “numerous” past sexual assault incidents, the suit alleges.

The suit also accuses the college of recklessness when it comes to alcohol. It claims that Cox, as a freshman, attended a party in which a college Department of Public Safety officer shared liquor, drank alcohol and “otherwise participated in the festivities with underage students attending Spring Hill,” including her.

Officers freely posed for photographs with underage students while drinking with them.

According to Cox’s allegations, she was out with friends on March 11, 2021, at the Saddle Up Saloon and had a brief interaction with Kokali. After a friend escorted her back to her dorm room early the next morning, according to the allegation, Kokali entered her room and raped her.

Kokali, an Italian citizen, is free on bail but unable to go back to his home country while the charges are pending.

“He is working remotely and just trying to get through this as best he can with the restrictions that have been placed on him,” Doggett said. “He’s just sort of in a limbo right now.”

Doggett said Kokali is eager to be “free of the cloud that’s hanging over him.”

Kokali’s criminal case is set for trial June 7, with a status hearing on May 12.

Cox, meanwhile, faces criminal charges of her own – two misdemeanor harassing communications charges. She is set to be arraigned on those charges in Mobile Municipal Court on July 20.

Doggett said at least one of those charges involves a potential witness in the rape case.

“In the weeks after all of this happened, she went on sort of a social media rampage, tagging anyone and everyone that was even associated with Vassil,” she said.

Abbarno said his client is not enrolled in school and is looking to get past her ordeal.

“It shows remarkable courage for someone who’s been a victim of a sex crime to come forward. And Audrey attempted to go back to college. That, unfortunately, has been unsuccessful. And Audrey is continuing to battle every day to try and make sure that she gets better.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.